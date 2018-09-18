La. insurance commissioner urges homeowners to do ‘insurance check up’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As folks on the East Coast battle the impact and remnants of Florence, it serves as a reminder that something like this can happen to residents of Louisiana at any time, so people need to have all of their insurance needs in order.
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said if you haven’t already, you should get with your insurance agent and do what he calls an “insurance check up.”
He added that will let you see what coverage you have and what coverage you don’t have as everyone continues to watch the tropics.
Another tip is if a storm does head our way, pay attention.
