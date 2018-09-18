IRS warns of scams related to natural disasters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - The Internal Revenue Service is warning the public about scammers trying to take advantage of those who want to help victims of major disasters.
On Tuesday, the IRS released the warning in wake of Florence, which has flooded the Carolinas and left at least 30 people.
A rise in scams usually occurs during the times of major disasters with some scammers impersonating charities to get money or private information.
The IRS said to watch out for bogus websites using names similar to legitimate charities.
The government agency urges people to not give out personal financial information to anyone who solicits a contribution.
To make sure you’re donating to legitimate charities, the IRS website, IRS.gov, has a search feature, Tax Exempt Organization Search, that helps users find or verify qualified charities.
If you suspect fraud by email, you can visit IRS.gov and search for the keywords “Report Phishing.”
