Infamous contractor Matthew Morris accepts plea deal yet claims innocence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Infamous contractor Matthew Morris accepted a plea deal in an Ascension Parish courtroom Tuesday but maintains he is innocent.
Morris accept a plea deal for one count of filing false records, saying he pleaded guilty because it was “in his best interest to do so.”
He made a statement apologizing to clients in the courtroom.
He will serve four years in prison and pay a sum of $214,347.97 that will be divided equally among his victims in exchange for the prosecution dismissing other charges.
The judge told Morris that he had a “complete lack of remorse.... at a time these people were at their weakest, trusted you, you preyed on these people.”
Morris will remain on supervised probation but the Judge expressed concern about him doing the same thing to people in other states where there have been natural disasters, such as North Carolina.
This is a developing story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
