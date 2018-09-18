Former Tuskegee University coach sentenced to prison

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Former Tuskegee University coach Ramone Nickerson was sentenced to three years in federal prison Tuesday after being convicted for having a gun in a drug trafficking offense.
Nickerson, who has no criminal history, took the trafficking job as a way to pay for his niece’s funeral, according to the defense.
The 33-year-old gave a tearful apology to his family, community, Tuskegee and everyone impacted by his actions while being sentenced at the federal courthouse in downtown Montgomery.
Nickerson was indicted by a federal grand jury after he was found with about three ounces of cocaine, a pound of marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun.
He agreed to plead guilty after making a deal with prosecutors back in May.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.