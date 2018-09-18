FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We missed tying a record high by only two degrees Monday afternoon when the temperature topped out at 96.
Tuesday will be a “bit” cooler but still, daytime highs will be warmer-than-normal for mid-September. Under partly cloudy skies, we’re expecting a hot and muggy afternoon, with 30 percent coverage of rain and a high of 94. The record high for September 18 is 98.
Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy and the air will be steamy, with a low in the mid-70s. Wednesday, the forecast is calling for only a few isolated primarily afternoon showers as the days of summer wind down. It will be hot, with a high of 93.
