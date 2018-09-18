FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Serious heat, scattered rain continues

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Even with a few showers popping up around the WAFB area Tuesday afternoon, extreme heat was once again the day’s main weather story as Baton Rouge returned to the mid 90s for the fifth consecutive day.
A ridge of high pressure aloft has been the main driver for this recent run of unusually high temperatures by limiting afternoon cloud development and enhancing subsidence (sinking air), which adds to the heating process at the surface. We expect the upper level ridge to start breaking down as early as Wednesday, becoming much less influential by Friday and the weekend.
Nonetheless, Wednesday will be another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s for metro Baton Rouge and the current forecast calls for low 90s for Thursday as well. The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 20 percent for Wednesday and 30 percent for Thursday as that high pressure ridge weakens, allowing for slightly better opportunities for afternoon rains.
The WAFB Storm Team forecast calls for scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms for Friday (50 percent) and Saturday (40 percent). The outlook is slightly drier for Sunday, with rain chances currently set at 30 to 40 percent for that afternoon. Highs for all three days will be around 90° after morning starts in the low to mid 70s.
Scattered, mainly afternoon rains are in the daily forecast for all of next week, with rain chances running at 40 to 50 percent from Monday through Friday. Highs next week are expected to run in the upper 80s to near 90°, still a bit above the norm for late September.
Non-tropical remnants of Florence continue to dump locally heavy rains along portions of the Atlantic coast as they finally head out to sea. Persistent Tropical Depression Joyce in the eastern Atlantic is finally expected to become post-tropical within the next day. And in the Caribbean, lingering remnants of Isaac are diffused and unorganized and currently show no real potential for re-development at this time.
