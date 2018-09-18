Family attorneys of Alton Sterling to provide update on civil case

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The attorneys representing the children of Alton Sterling are expected to provide an update Tuesday morning.
At 9:15 a.m., the attorneys will address the status update in the civil case.
Sterling’s family announced last year they were filing a lawsuit against the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Sterling, 37, was shot and killed outside the Triple S Food Mart on July 5, 2016 after two officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call of a man threatening the caller with a gun outside the store.
