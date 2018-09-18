Emergency crews trying to free person trapped in grain silo in New Roads

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) - Emergency crews are responding to an incident involving a person trapped inside a grain silo.
The silo is on private property in the 10200 block of Pointe Coupee Road in New Roads. The fire department is assisting with the rescue.
The man reportedly fell into the silo while working. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office says the dust inside the silo is very flammable, so firefighters are taking their time in order to achieve a safe rescue.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.