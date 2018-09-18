Deputies find 2 dead when conducting welfare check; cause of deaths unknown

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home Monday, according to investigators.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Rickey Foster, 50, and Connie Bolen, 56, both of Prairieville, died of unknown causes.
Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said deputies responded to Autumn View Apartments on Autumn View Drive in Prairieville just before 3 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on two people. He added the deputies found Foster and Bolen dead.
“There was no forced entry into the residence,” said Webre.
The case is under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device or calling the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.