DA re-files charges against man who sought having trial moved over Confederate monument

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - Charges have been re-filed against a man who had sought to have his trial moved because of a Confederate monument near the entrance of the courthouse, according to the man’s attorney.
Defense attorney Niles Haymer said the East Feliciana Parish District Attorney’s Office is once again charging Ronnie Anderson, but this time for illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
The initial charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was dismissed in August.
Haymer said due to the filing of the new charge against his client, he has filed a revised version of the motion for a change of venue related to the Confederate monument near the entrance to the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse. He added he plans to file additional motions by the end of the week.
According to Haymer, a hearing on the change of venue motion is scheduled for November 7.
During the last hearing related to this case, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla filed a motion for a gag order but it was denied by Judge Kathryn Jones.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.