Crash involving school bus and vehicle leaves 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one person in the other vehicle involved in the crash has died.
The deadly wreck happened on Airline Highway at McClelland Drive. Airline is currently shut down due to the crash.
Police said the school bus caught fire as a result of the wreck but the flames were quickly put out.
They added no one on the bus was injured and the students were able to safely get off the bus after the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
