BRPD to host National Night Out Against Crime Thursday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is set to host National Night Out Against Crime on Thursday, September 20.
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at BRPD Headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Hwy.
National Night Out Against Crime has been shown to be an effective and enjoyable event that promotes community spirit and positive relationships between police and citizens. Kids are welcome at the event to learn about crime prevention.
The event will feature free food, gifts, picture ID cards for kids, music, K-9 demonstrations, and more. The fire department will also be on hand with an interactive fire house and information on fire safety. Attendees will also get the chance to see specialty equipment used by law enforcement and an up close look at police horses.
For more information, call the Community Resources Division at 225-389-4801.
