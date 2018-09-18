Ascension Parish man recently arrested has history of hate crimes

Given his history of alleged hate, locals and their leaders are having a hard time understanding why Ray was released without bond in the alleged incident at Boots Etc. Judge Lambert would not comment specifically on the case, but referred WAFB to a settlement agreement in federal court in which she and other Ascension Parish leaders agreed everyone arrested for misdemeanors would be released on their own recognizance, except for the 12 crimes named in the legal document. Hate crimes is not on that list. Chief Jackson says that has got to change.