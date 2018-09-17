2-year-old boy dead after allegedly shooting self accidentally

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A 2-year-old boy is dead after reportedly finding a gun and firing it.
Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were called out to a home in the 18000 block of Murphy Estate Lane in Livingston around 10 a.m. on Monday, September 17 in reference to a gunshot. When deputies arrived, they say they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to save the child.
“During our preliminary investigation, we learned that a handgun was on a counter in the home. It’s believed the child, using a stool, was able to grab the gun, which then fired a single shot. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. We cannot release the identity of the child at this time,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
LPSO says no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
