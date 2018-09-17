Tigers receive commitment from U-High defensive lineman

LSU Football (Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | September 17, 2018 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 12:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s 3-0 start and dramatic comeback against No. 7 Auburn has not only created a buzz for fans, but for high school recruits as well.

University Lab defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy verbally committed to LSU Monday morning, two days after the Tigers 22-21 win.

The 2020 DL is ranked 173rd nationally by 247Sports, the 15th ranked defensive lineman and the No. 4 recruit in Louisiana.

Roy picked LSU over Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.

