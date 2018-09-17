Tigers receive commitment from U-High defensive lineman

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s 3-0 start and dramatic comeback against No. 7 Auburn has not only created a buzz for fans, but for high school recruits as well.
University Lab defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy verbally committed to LSU Monday morning, two days after the Tigers 22-21 win.
The 2020 DL is ranked 173rd nationally by 247Sports, the 15th ranked defensive lineman and the No. 4 recruit in Louisiana.
Roy picked LSU over Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.