St. Landry Parish student in custody after allegedly assaulting principal

OPELOUSAS, LA (WAFB) - A high school student is in custody after he allegedly hit and pushed the school’s principal, according to news partner KATC.
St. Landry school officials said the Opelousas High School ninth grader was in in-school suspension and left the classroom.
While the principal was escorting the student to the office, the student hit and pushed the principal, according to the school officials.
The school resource officer took the student into custody.
There were no reported injuries.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.