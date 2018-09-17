Southern University holding annual Career Exploration Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University Career Services Center is set to host its annual fall Career Exploration Week through Friday, September 21.
Students will be able to speak with representatives from more than 70 companies and industry leaders.
“We have a full week of activities that will certainly create an atmosphere that will empower our students to succeed and reach their full potential. It is always a pleasure to welcome our corporate sponsors, career day participants, and alumni to these events, which provide valuable networking and interview opportunities,” said Tamara Montgomery, director of the Career Services Center.
Throughout the week, there will be a career fair, resume reviews, company interviews, chats over coffee, and much more.
The career fair will be held Wednesday, September 19 at the FG Clark Activity Center. Agencies and companies such as the US Secret Service, the USDA, Entergy, Lockheed Martin, Cox, Proctor and Gamble, and many others will be on hand.
