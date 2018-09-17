Soldier returns home to surprise 6-year-old son in Prairieville

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - What seemed like a normal assembly for one student at Prairieville Primary School turned into an unforgettable moment.
Ryker Wilson, 6, was surprised by his father Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Wilson of the Louisiana Army National Guard.
Ryker was on stage dancing with his classmates when Chief Warrant Officer Wilson came up from behind Ryker, leading a long hug.
"This was incredible, " Officer Wilson said. “To come home to see the family, to share all these emotions with everybody, so it was pretty amazing.”
This was Chief Warrant Officer Wilson’s third trip overseas, but the first one he has made since Ryker and his daughter, 4-year old Caroline Mae, were born.
So, his wife Betsy wanted to make this moment a special one.
“When we heard the final date that he was gonna be coming home, I quickly emailed WAFB and I was like, ‘oh, this is so special,’” she said.
Chief Warrant Officer Wilson also surprised his 19-year old son Ethan and 14-year old daughter Savannah.
Wilson doesn’t have any immediate military assignments, so he plans on spending every available moment with his family.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.