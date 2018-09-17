Shooter still at large after police make two arrests in Plaquemine death

PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) - Police in Plaquemine have arrested a man and woman after a man was shot and killed while driving his vehicle.
Police said Larry Grant Jr., 41, and Jacquel Smith, 18, were arrested in connection with the death. Police said the shooter has not been arrested.
On September 12, Travis Washington, who was a rapper known as SAMM SAVAGE, was killed while driving his vehicle on LA 1.
According to the Plaquemine Police Department, Washington’s vehicle had struck a utility pole and entered into a ditch.
Officers were called out to the crash where they found Washington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.
Authorities believe the shooter was a passenger in Washington’s car.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.