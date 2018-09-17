PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Cajun Navy rescues hundreds of Florence victims

CAJUN NAVY RESPONSIBLE FOR HUNDREDS OF RESCUES IN THE CAROLINAS SINCE HURRICANE FLORENCE Many of you asked to be kept updated on the Cajun Navy's response to the Carolinas. There are numerous different Cajun Navy groups, but all with one purpose --- to help people. >> https://buff.ly/2phepLc These groups are rescuing people, bringing them supplies and one group even caught on camera the Lumber River breaching a levee. A HUGE thank you from Louisiana and the nation to all the men and women who stepped up and have been helping and will continue to help! Cajun Navy 2016 Louisiana Cajun Navy United Cajun Navy Mercury One #Laproud #cajunnavy #florence #unitedwestand