PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Cajun Navy rescues hundreds of Florence victims

There’s no shortage of Good Samaritans stepping up to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, including all the various Cajun Navy groups.
Many were waist deep in flood water rescuing stranded residents. In one case, the Louisiana Cajun Navy facilitated the rescue of a man from his home in Wilmington, but he chose to stay put.
“He wants to stay on the second floor. We’ll come back with the boat,” said one member of the Louisiana Cajun Navy.
And in another instance, a truck that was stuck needed some gas. In their attempt to provide fuel though, they became the victims. Five hours later, the National Guard rescued the Louisiana Cajun Navy, taking them to higher ground. Overnight, members of the United Cajun Navy joined the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in Leland, just west of Wilmington. The area has no power and after navigating downed trees and extremely rough waters, the crews brought in boats full of people.
“I think first of all, the risk themselves coming out, then second of all, leave their family to come help us, everybody ain’t gonna' do that. I appreciate y’all man,” said Deandre Porter, a flooding victim.
Volunteers from the Carolinas also joined in the efforts.
“They’re so professional and so willing with all these, hey look, you use us the way we need to be used. And they’ve been fantastic," said Leonard Harrison, a volunteer with the Cajun Navy.
“We seen a call on Facebook calling for help from the Cajun Navy on Friday, and we were close enough and had the resources and a boat to help with the search and rescue operations,” said Creig Benson, another Cajun Navy volunteer.
Speaking of volunteers, the Cajun Navy 2016′s group includes people not only from north and south Louisiana, but also from Alabama, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. They have all joined to help Jon Bridgers and his team in Lumberton, North Carolina.
“We’re sweeping this area once again. We went through here yesterday and rescued eight particular people from this house right here, four of those adults and four children,” said Bridgers.
The volunteers watched as the Lumber River slowly but surely breached the man-made levee and dam. Despite Florence’s force and the rushing rivers, the Cajun Navy is staying put in the Carolinas as neighbors continue to help their neighbors through yet another disaster.
