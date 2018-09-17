Support group offers lessons in styling, maintaining healthy natural hair

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A support group for individuals seeking assistance in learning how to treat, style, and maintain healthy natural hair will continue to meet at East Baton Rouge Parish library locations.
Recognizing that the unique challenges of treating natural hair, organizers offer the classes which are open to beginners and professional stylist. Parents who may be unfamiliar with techniques used to treat the natural hair of children are also encouraged to attend, in addition to women and men who may want to learn more about their own natural hair or that of a loved one.
The remaining sessions will be offered at the following locations:
- Monday, September 17 in the Scotlandville Branch Library at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 20 in the Carver Branch Library at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is not required for the event. Anyone who would like more information should contact a library employee at the location of the event they hope to attend.
