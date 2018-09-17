Man sought after dead gator found at Central car wash

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are seeking an unidentified man after a dead alligator was found at a car wash in Central.
The City of Central Police Department released surveillance images from the Suds and Duds Car wash that shows a man cleaning his vehicle.
Police said the man is connected to an “incident” that happened at the car wash.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries told WAFB that a dead alligator was located at the car wash.
Police said that anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the state’s wildlife department at (224)-765-2999.
