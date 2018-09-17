Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint because he thought she was cheating

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is now behind bars after officials say he kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint because he believed she was cheating on him.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer was dispatched to the 3300 block of Convention Street about a kidnapping around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 16. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim, who said her boyfriend, identified as Jarren Antony Powers, 21, forced her into his car at gunpoint because he thought she was cheating on him.
The victim says Powers then drove her around Baton Rouge trying to get information out of her. The probable cause report for Powers' arrest notes he and the victim have a 6-month-old child together and live across the street from each other.
The responding officer was able to located the firearm, which the victim says is the one Powers used to force her into his car. The officer also notes the victim showed him a text message from Powers to the victim’s mother, saying he would kill her if the girlfriend did not give him her phone.
Powers was then arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- False imprisonment armed with a dangerous weapon
- Aggravated assault on a dating partner
- Second degree kidnapping
