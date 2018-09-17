LIghts of Hope honors recovering addicts

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lights of Hope is a symbol of bravery during recovery and remembrance for a loved one lost. It’s also a call to awareness to the disease of addiction.
“If one goes away helped or not feeling lonely and able to tell their story then we’re good,” says Kym Mayhall, member of The Addict’s Mom.
The Addict’s Mom, or TAMS, hosted Lights of Hope for the first time in Louisiana on the front lawn of the state capital Sunday evening.
“Due to a loss of someone very close to me, it made me get up and say, ‘Hey it’s time for me to do something,'” says Melissa Henderson, TAMS member.
Henderson says when her son began battling an addition she understood the importance of a support system. She says TAMS has helped her cope as her son overcomes an addiction.
“A lot of people don’t want to talk about it and you just can’t get through it alone,” Henerson says. “You have to talk about it, so you can be supported by others.”
“It’s hard when you have a child that acting out for whatever reason and a lot of people don’t understand it,” Mayhall says. “They question your parenting, your child and if it’s a moral decision.”
The key takeaway from the event is sharing without shame.
“There’s hope,” an addiction survivor says. “I want to tell you. I’m not much in this world, but I’m a victory story.”
Organizers say people don’t often talk about what they’re going through when loved ones are battling an addiction due to possible ridicule, but they say there’s an entire family waiting with open arms. They’re attempting to break the stigma of addiction.
Henderson says through TAMS she was able to talk with people who are walking in her shoes. “They understand. We just help each other through it,” she says.
“Everybody has a story, everybody belongs to somebody and everybody is worthy,” Mayhall says. “Just start the conversation. just keep talking. We’re going to keep fighting. We’re going to keep trying to figure this out together. Keep fighting for your loved ones and ever give up.”
