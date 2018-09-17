Lafayette board meets after Drag Queen Story Time sparks backlash

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - The Lafayette Public Library Board of Control will meet Monday since the community outcry following the announcement of the Drag Queen Story time event.
The regular board meeting will be held in the Main Branch of the Lafayette Public Library. The board is meeting a day before the Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting.
A resolution opposing the upcoming event will be addressed during that meeting, according to news partner KATC.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government released a statement in August, saying government officials don’t approve library events and they did not authorize the library to put on the event.
In the midst of the controversy, the president of the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control had resigned in August.
The event has stirred up the Lafayette community. Hundred of people have signed an online petition, spearheaded by the Citizens of New Louisiana, against the event. However, despite the opposition, others have created online groups to show their support.
Drag Queen Story Time is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the Library’s Main Branch in Lafayette.
According to Drag Queen Story Hour’s official website, the story time event “captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”
