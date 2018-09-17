GOP plans Senate hearing next week for Kavanaugh, accuser

Earlier, GOP leaders had shown no interest in a theatrical spectacle that would thrust Kavanaugh and Ford before television cameras with each offering public - and no doubt conflicting - versions of what they say did or didn't happen at a party in the early 1980s. With the #MeToo movement galvanizing liberal and female voters and already costing prominent men their jobs in government, journalism and entertainment, a hearing would be a politically jarring prelude to the November elections for control of Congress.