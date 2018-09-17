Florence: Louisiana task force helps evacuate family, pets from flood waters

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WAFB) - A Louisiana task force is one of many groups assisting families affected by Hurricane Florence.
On Monday, members of the Louisiana Task Urban Search and Rescue teams helped evacuate a family with four pets in Bennettsville, South Carolina.
Images of the some of the task force members show them keeping the family’s dogs from touching the flood waters.
Other Louisiana groups are doing their part to rescue Florence victims. The United Cajun Navy, in particular, has rescued more than 500 people across the Carolinas.
Flooding from now Tropical Storm Florence has swamped the Carolinas for several days now. As of Monday, Florence’s deluge has brought the death toll to 19.
The storm is now moving inland through Virginia.
