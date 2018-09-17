Florence: Louisiana task force helps evacuate family, pets from flood waters

Florence: Louisiana task force helps evacuate family, pets from flood waters
On Monday, members of the Louisiana Task Urban Search and Rescue teams helped evacuate a family with four pets in Bennettsville, South Carolina.
By Danae Leake | September 17, 2018 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:23 PM

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WAFB) - A Louisiana task force is one of many groups assisting families affected by Hurricane Florence.

On Monday, members of the Louisiana Task Urban Search and Rescue teams helped evacuate a family with four pets in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Images of the some of the task force members show them keeping the family’s dogs from touching the flood waters.

DOWNLOAD our WAFB news app for more local news

Other Louisiana groups are doing their part to rescue Florence victims. The United Cajun Navy, in particular, has rescued more than 500 people across the Carolinas.

Flooding from now Tropical Storm Florence has swamped the Carolinas for several days now. As of Monday, Florence’s deluge has brought the death toll to 19.

The storm is now moving inland through Virginia.

Members of Louisiana Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team and Louisiana Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue on a...

Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Monday, September 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.