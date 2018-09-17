FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet and steamy start; afternoon showers/storms possible

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a quiet but rather steamy out-the-door on this September morning, with temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 70s and winding up in the mid-90s.
We’re not looking at record high temperatures Monday afternoon, which is 98 and was set in 1927, but it will “feel like” the upper 90s into triple digits later in the day. Only isolated to scattered showers are expected to pop up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, and again, a few developing storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. The forecast calls for a 20 percent to 30 percent rain coverage.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear but muggy, with a low in the mid-70s. Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies and it will be hot. There is a 30 percent rain chance and a daytime high back in the mid-90s.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.