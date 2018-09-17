FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday temp almost reaches record high for September

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We didn’t reach the record high for Monday (98°, set in 1927), but we were uncomfortably close with highs in the mid to upper 90s around most of the WAFB region. The normal high for mid-September is in the upper 80s for the WAFB area, so Monday’s official high of 96° at baton Rouge’s Metro Airport certainly grabbed everyone’s attention, ranking among the seven hottest readings for this date (September 17).
While Doppler radar wasn’t entirely blank Monday afternoon, the few showers that did develop were mainly well south of the Red Stick. You can expect fair skies Monday evening and mainly clear skies overnight into Tuesday morning.
Daybreak temperatures for Tuesday morning are expected to be in the low to mid 70s around the WAFB area, with pockets of ground fog evident too around sun up. The First Alert Forecast sets afternoon rain chances on Tuesday at 20 to 30 percent, which means most neighborhoods will stay dry. Where showers do develop, however, heavy downpours certainly can’t be ruled out. Tuesday will be another hot day, with highs in the low 90s for metro Baton Rouge.
The WAFB Storm Team forecast for Wednesday and Thursday has rain chances running at 20 percent for both days, with highs in the low 90s. After that, look for scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms, with rain chances running from 40 to 50 percent for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs for all three days will be around 90°. The forecast continues with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and a few t-storms for next week as well.
For those of you looking for that first autumn cool front, we’ve got some disappointing news for you: we don’t see it arriving at any time in our First Alert 10-day outlook.
In the tropics, both Florence and Joyce are expected to lose their tropical classifications shortly, but the remnants of Florence are likely to continue to be a significant rainmaker for the eastern United States. The remnants of Isaac are still evident in the Caribbean, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) currently posts re-development chances at only 10 percent through the next five days. Nonetheless, the remnants of Isaac appear to be headed for the southern Gulf. The good news is the NHC is not highlighting any other areas in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
