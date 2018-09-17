FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday temp almost reaches record high for September

In the tropics, both Florence and Joyce are expected to lose their tropical classifications shortly, but the remnants of Florence are likely to continue to be a significant rainmaker for the eastern United States. The remnants of Isaac are still evident in the Caribbean, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) currently posts re-development chances at only 10 percent through the next five days. Nonetheless, the remnants of Isaac appear to be headed for the southern Gulf. The good news is the NHC is not highlighting any other areas in the Atlantic Basin at this time.