East Baton Rouge Parish Library offers free help recording family stories

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is offering a program in which visitors will be able to record important family stories on professional equipment with help from skilled library staff.
The Family Legacy Program is specifically designed to serve members of the community who would like to make recordings of important family stories which are often lost following the death of a relative or the sudden development of a condition for which the side effect is memory loss.
Recording sessions are being offered in the Bluebonnet location on Saturday, September 22 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Participants will be responsible for providing their own flash drive to store the recording on.
Anyone seeking to attend a session should register by calling 225-763-2250.
