Baton Rouge paramedics learn new skills to save lives

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Paramedics who work for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Baton Rouge have learned some new skills that are already helping them save more lives during emergencies.
When seconds count, knowing which technique to use can mean the difference between life and death. EMS Unit Commander Nick McDonner says oftentimes, medics must contact a doctor before they can use some of those skills, but time does not stop. “Even down to giving pain medications, we had to contact physicians prior to giving that. Now, everything is on standing order,” McDonner said.
That means medics have the authority to make those split second decisions in the field. They also have the training to perform several new techniques. One allows them to render aid to a gunshot patient with a collapsed lung. The old procedure involved using a large needle to puncture the chest and clear an airway. But if the chest cavity was too large, there was not much medics could do, until now.
“We are going to make the incision right above the rib,” McDonner said.
The procedure is called simple thoracostomy. “We are going to take forceps and ride on the top of the rib and push until we feel it pierce the cavity. We can pull up and down to open the hole good,” McDonner said.
The medic or doctor then inserts a finger to make sure they can feel the lung re-inflate. A patch is placed over the incision to keep the air inside while the patient is on the way to the hospital.
Another procedure involves drawing blood from a sac near the heart if it were to fill up with blood. “They’re better practices and the outcomes are going to be better with these procedures,” McDonner said.
Paramedics also now have the option of administering 11 new medications, including one that helps control internal bleeding. McDonner says the new treatment guidelines can make a difference when it matters most.
The new guidelines, which involved a year-long process of intensive research by EMS, were implemented in August. The techniques are now part of the standard EMS training curriculum.
