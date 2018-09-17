After Further Review: Ugly win still counts for Saints

Sure, the opponent certainly helped. The Browns keep inventing ways to not win games. It’s an addiction they can’t seem to kick. This time it was Zane Gonzales’ turn to step into their hall of shame. He missed four kicks, including two extra points. The second one after a miraculous throw from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway on fourth down late in the fourth quarter was particularly devastating. When the ball sailed outside the uprights, everyone in the stadium was stunned. They also had little doubt who was going to win at that point.