Young Rhesus macaque monkey missing from New Iberia research center

NEW IBERIA, LA (WAFB) - A young Rhesus macaque was reported missing from a research center in New Iberia.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette said in a post that on Saturday the Old World monkey from the New Iberia Research Center went missing.
Staff at the research center said it was due to a cage failure.
The monkey weighs 12 pounds and is part of a breeding group. The university said the primate does not carry any transmissible diseases.
Officials said the young monkey was spotted Sunday morning near the New Iberia Sugarena before it fled into a nearby wooded area.
Anyone who spots the monkey is advised to not approach it though it is used to being around people.
Personnel are working to locate the monkey and urge anyone who sees the animal to call (337)-201-0105 or (337)-281-4075.
