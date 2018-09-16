Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis arrested again on battery charges

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was booked into jail Saturday on battery charges, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Davis is being charged with two counts of battery on a dating partner.
This is his second arrest since August involving his ex-girlfriend getting beaten.
According to Davis arrest report, the LSU Police Department interviewed the victim on Sept. 15 where she confirmed that Davis attacked her on Aug. 26. In addition, she told police that she woke up in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 noticing she had a black eye. Police reported that the victim did not admit that Davis was the one who struck her. The victim told police during the interview that she did not know how it happened.
According to the report, Police noticed her left eye was swollen.
A witness submitted photos of the victim’s recent injury and said Davis was the one who attacked the victim. The witness told police that Davis repeatedly slapped the victim in her face area. The victim told the witness that Davis slapped her due to an argument the victim and Davis had.
On August 20, Davis was ordered by Judge Don Johnson to have a 10 p.m. curfew. The state also requested Davis not have contact with the victim.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.