Southern defeats Langston 33-18 for first win of season after game called in 3rd Qtr. due to lightning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern picked up its first win of the season over Langston on Saturday, which will give the Jags some momentum going into next week’s SWAC opener against Alabama A&M in Mobile.
Legendary Southern coach Pete Richardson was back on the sidelines for the inaugural Pete Richardson Classic.
Southern quarterback John Lampley found wide receiver Trey Smith at the back of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to put the Jags up 7-0.
However, the NAIA Langston Lions roared back with a first quarter touchdown of their own to make it 7-6. Next, Langston running back Tim Whitfield crashed in to pay dirt early in the second quarter to give the visitors a 12-7 lead.
Southern head coach Dawson Odums also played quarterback Bubba McDaniel, who tossed a pass to wide receiver Kendall Catelon on a play that covered 41 yards and the Jags would take the 13-12 lead and stay in front for the rest of the game.
Southern tacked on another touchdown before half for a 19-12 cushion. And, after Langston cut it to 19-18, Southern added two scores.
Not long after Catalon scored his second touchdown of the game, play was called due to lightning with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
Following that delay, Southern’s other score came by way of Catalon but this one was on a run from the “Wild Jaguar” formation.
Lightning caused a delay in play with 1:07 left in the third quarter and after lots of discussions between administrators for both team, the game was called due to weather.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.