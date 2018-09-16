NOPD: Man stabbed then struck by vehicle after altercation inside Mid-City bar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in Mid-City that left a man injured.
According to police, the victim and the suspect, who is described as a 50-year-old black female, were involved in an altercation just after midnight inside of a bar near the intersection of Conti Street and North Dupre Street. At one point, the suspect grabbed an unknown object and stabbed the victim. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, the victim was struck by the suspect's vehicle. She was last seen fleeing in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
According to police, the victim and the suspect, who is described as a 50-year-old black female, were involved in an altercation just after midnight inside of a bar near the intersection of Conti Street and North Dupre Street. At one point, the suspect grabbed an unknown object and stabbed the victim. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, the victim was struck by the suspect's vehicle. She was last seen fleeing in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.