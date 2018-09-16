Locals help rescue 167 people in North Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Volunteers from Louisiana helped with more than 167 rescues in North Carolina as Florence rips through the region.
The United Cajun Navy is working to help rescue people from flooded homes and cars in and around Wilmington, North Carolina.
While several have experience from Hurricanes and flooding locally, Florence is still throwing them some curve balls.
“It's a lot faster moving water, six inches of this water can take you off your feet, so when they say swift water, they mean swift water. So the issue we're having is we can't use our airboats in a lot of these areas because the current is so fast the boats are ineffective, so we're having to pick and chose the type of boats we use and who we're sending out on the rescues,” Todd Terrell with the United Cajun Navy, said.
Terrell said volunteers spent the day making rescues in the town of Burgaw, near Wilmington, where tornado warnings have been in effect during different periods of the day.
“We left some boats over there and some guys with them and they put one of their police officers and one of their firemen with every single one of our guys doing rescues,” Terrell said.
The crews working with the United Cajun Navy are embedding with local law enforcement to help with rescues, but Terrell said his group is helping in other ways on the ground.
“Not only do we do rescues with the Cajun Navy, but we feed, not only our guys, but first responders as well, and supplies, food, water, diapers, we bring all that with us when we go into an area,” Terrell said.
