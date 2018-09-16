Land excavator discovers ancient Native American canoe in Belle Rose; nearly 1,500 years old

Following some legal procedures and verification, Ponville’s friends and family, along with archaeologists and members of the Chitimacha Tribe, gathered on Saturday, September 16, to lift the canoe from the ground and get it ready for transportation to Texas A&M University, where it will be preserved. That process will take around three to five years. After that, Ponville says he would like to display it somewhere in Assumption Parish, but he’s not sure exactly where.