FIRST ALERT OVERNIGHT FORECAST: Dry through Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A few lingering evening t-showers will be possible. Activity will come to an end late this evening and it will stay dry through Sunday morning.
Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid 70°s. Expect another hot and muggy afternoon with highs in the mid 90°s and feels like temperatures reaching the triple digits.
Sunday will only see a 20% rain coverage. Most of the work/school week will be dry with a 30-40% rain chance Monday through Friday.
Afternoon highs will run about 5 degrees above normal during this time. A trough will approach the area by the weekend bringing a slight increase to rain chances. Rain chances next weekend are still in the scattered category with a 40-50% chance.
Highs will take a slight dip for the start of the next week in the upper 80°s. Isaac is no more now just a remnant area of low pressure. Isaac only has a 20% chance for redevelopment. It’s remnants will be moving towards the Gulf of Mexico, but we don’t expect anything to become of what’s left of Isaac.
