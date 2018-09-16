FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last week of summer will definitely feel like it

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s the last work/school week of summer, and it is definitely going to feel like summer.
Highs Monday through Wednesday look to top out in or very near the mid 90°s. Factor in the humidity, and each afternoon feels like temperatures will eclipse the triple digit mark.
If you have to work or plan to spend an extended period of time outdoors be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks. Also, don’t forget to check the back seat for children and pets before locking the door.
Daily rain chances will run 30 percent Monday through Thursday.
High pressure will shift to our east Friday and a trough will try to approach from the north. These two factors will bump up rain chances slightly Friday and Saturday to 40 percent.
With the better chance for rain and additional clouds, daytime highs will be closer to 90°. Therefore, for the first day of Autumn on Saturday, it’s going to feel more like summer.
But we may see our first Fall cold front arrive sooner rather than later. Long range models suggest a decent cold front to push into the area by the middle of the following week. But with fronts during this time of year that can also mean a threat for strong storms.
Things are beginning to settle down in the tropics. Helene is now post tropical, Joyce is now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, and Florence is also a Tropical Depression but is still causing major rain and flooding issues for the Carolinas.
We are still keeping an eye on the remnants of Isaac, but the National Hurricane Center has redevelopment chances only at 20 percent.
