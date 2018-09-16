FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy weather coming up this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The weather will be staying hot and muggy over the next several days. Highs will top out in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures eclipsing the triple digits each afternoon Sunday through Tuesday.
Morning starts will also be warm and steamy in the mid 70s. Rain chances will stay minimal over the next several days. Only a 20 percent chance for mid to late afternoon t-showers exists in today’s forecast. We bump up rain chances to 30 percent Monday through Thursday.
You might get away without needing the umbrella over the next several days. Rain chances will slightly increase Friday and Saturday to 40 percent as a trough moves into the area. More clouds and passing showers should limit daytime highs to the upper 80s and low 90s during this time.
Saturday is the first day of Fall, but don’t count on it feeling like fall. By the start of the following week rain chances will be back down to 30 percent, but highs look to stay in the upper 80s.
Isaac is no longer considered a tropical cyclone and is only given a 20 percent chance for future redevelopment. Florence is now a Tropical Depression slowly drifting through South Carolina. Joyce and Helene remain tropical storms but continue to move out to sea.
