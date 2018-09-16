Family of Sylviane Finck Lozada arrives in Baton Rouge

Ghislaine Finck, Sylvaine’s sister, arrived in Baton Rouge this evening greeted by EBRSO’s Todd Morris in a tearful reunion.
By Mykal Vincent | September 15, 2018 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 8:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One sister of Sylviane Finck Lozada, Ghislaine Finck, arrived in Baton Rouge Saturday evening, reuniting with 12-year-old Angelina, who has been held in the care of a foster family via child protective services after her father, Oscar Lozada, was arrested in Mexico.

According to a post on Facebook from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Major Todd Morris, lead detective on the case, met Ghislaine “in a tearful reunion.”

Oscar Alberto Lozada, 43, accused of murdering his wife in Baton Rouge, was arrested in Mexico and is now in police custody. Sylviane Finck Lozada, a teacher at Brusly High School in West Baton Rouge Parish, disappeared on July 5, 2011.

Morris and other deputies also spent Saturday with Angelina to celebrate her birthday. They brought her gifts, clothes, and her favorite flavor of birthday cake, according to a second post on Facebook by EBRSO.

Ghislaine is expected to eventually take custody of the child.

Efforts are still underway to have Lozada extradicted to Baton Rouge.

