Coast Guard member ‘removed' after flashing symbol on live TV

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Coast Guard member who appeared to flash a white power hand symbol on live TV has been removed from a Tropical Storm Florence response team after a video shared to Twitter sparked wide-spread outrage, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The man, who has not been identified, could be seen in the background as Sector Charleston Commanding Officer Capt. John Reed was being interviewed by MSNBC Friday (Sept. 14), according to Fox News. He looked around, scratched his head and quickly made the “OK" symbol with his hand.
As of Saturday night, a video of the moment has been shared on social media over 2,000 times, with many posters calling for the man to be fired. The Coast Guard is investigating the matter, Fox News reported, and the agency called the incident a “frustrating distraction” amid the devastating storm.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.