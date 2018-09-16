California teenager finds a purse with $10k inside, returns to police

Santa Barbara, CA (KEYT/CNN) - On his way home from school, 16-year-old Rhami Zeini noticed a black purse in the middle of the road in the turnpike area Wednesday.
He says he pulled over, picked up the purse and immediately looked for identification to find who the purse belonged to.
But, the high school junior ended up finding way more than identification, he found more cash than he says he’s ever seen in his life.
"We have seen people do the right thing many times before we had purses that of been dropped with large amounts of cash in them, but I think this one was the first time that we had a purse with $10,000 in it," said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara Sheriffs Officer.
After consulting with his parents, the teen brought the precious cargo to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
"To me I figured this is the right thing to do if I take it and find who's purse it was because if the roles were reversed and I lost something with a significant sum of money, I know I would want it back for sure," said Zeini.
The purse and cash have since been reunited with their rightful owner who's said to be very grateful.
"This woman was going on a hike and she said she probably left it on the roof of her car and drove away and didn't realize it," said Hoover.
The woman gave Zeini $100 as a reward.
