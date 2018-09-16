Baton Rouge man arrested in crash that killed infant, injured others

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after an infant died in a crash in Dondalsonville, according to the Louisiana State Police on Sunday.
Troopers started investigating a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 70 at LA Hwy 3120 in Ascension Parish just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The crash took the life of 2-year-old Malashia Tumblin and resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old John T. Henderson of Baton Rouge.
LSP said Henderson was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on LA Hwy 3120. At the same time, a man was driving a 2019 GMC pickup southbound on LA Hwy 70. As Henderson approached the intersection with LA Hwy 70, he failed to stop, troopers said.
Henderson’s vehicle entered into the southbound lanes of travel into the path of the GMC. As a result, the GMC struck the Dodge on the driver’s side.
Troopers said three juveniles and an adult were in Henderson’s vehicle at the time of the crash. None of them were properly restrained.
Malashia Tumblin was taken from the crash scene with critical injuries to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville. Troopers said the girl later died.
A 6-year-old girl had critical injured and was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (OLOL) in Baton Rouge. A 4-year-old boy had moderate injuries, and a 27-year-old woman has minor injuries. Both were also transported to OLOL.
The GMC driver and his 50-year-old female passenger had minor injuries, and were transported to OLOL. Their 26-year-old male passenger was uninjured.
Troopers do not suspect impariment on the GMC driver’s part, but a toxicology sample was taken and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Henderson was unrestrained at the time of the crash, but sustained only minor injuries.
He was taken from the scene to the Ascension Parish Jail where he submitted to a breath test to determine impairment, the results of which were 0.103g% BAC.
Henderson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for the following charges: 14:98 DWI (first offense), 14:31.1 Vehicular homicide, 14:39.1 Vehicular negligent injuring (4 counts), 14:39.2 1st degree vehicular negligent injuring, 32:295 Child restraints (3 counts), 32:123 Stop sign violation, and 32:295.1 No seat belt.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.