Southern University School of Nursing seeks participants for training program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University School of Nursing is seeking participants to perform as standardized patients for a student training program.
According to information provided by the school, standardized patients are community members who are recruited to assume characteristics of real healthcare clients; thereby affording pre-licensure baccalaureate nursing students opportunities to develop competencies for proper techniques for taking vital signs, health histories and physical assessment skill and client education. Participants in the program will receive a $30 gift card.
Officials with the school ask that volunteers meet the following criteria:
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Be available for a minimum of 1-hour
- Have good communication skills
The program is scheduled to take place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between October 18 and November 17. The program will be located on Southern University’s campus at in the J.K. Haynes Building. Anyone wishing to receive more information should call 225-771-5000.
