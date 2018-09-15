Scotlandville students in pre-engineering program to convert vehicle into smart car

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Students in Scotlandville Middle’s pre-engineering program will get the chance of a lifetime to create their own smart car.
The school and Gerry Lane have announced a new partnership. The dealership donated a car that students will get to transform. The idea, is simple: whatever the students imagine, they can work to include into the car. One student calls it an unforgettable experience.
“You’re doing things that you think that you would never do before, and then you’re putting your mind into the car. Whatever you think of that you want on the car, you personalize it into like, whatever you want,” said Danielle Westley.
Students will be working alongside engineers at the dealership. The project will last for the entire school year.
