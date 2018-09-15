Pharmacy collects donations for flood victims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge knows a thing or two about weathering a storm.
“Unfortunately, here in Louisiana, we are pros on hurricanes,” says Jessica Cain, Marketing Director for Parker’s Pharmacy. “I know exactly how it feels to be displaced.”
Since employees of Parker's Pharmacy can relate to dealing with the aftermath of rough weather, they're stepping up to collect donations for people on the east coast who are battling Hurricane Florence.
“I know exactly how it feels to have needs and just thought about those aspects. I wanted to be able to help,” Cain says.
For the majority of the day Saturday, employees hosted ‘Hurricane Florence Donation Day’ where they accepted non-perishable food, water, toiletries and cleaning supplies to send to Ashville, North Carolina. The pharmacy partnered with the non-profit, Camp Cedar Cliff who’s already housing close to 500 people.
“You just never know when it's your turn and you'll need that support,” says pharmacy co-owner, Kyle Palmer.
Co-owner Orlando Palmer says he thinks it’s important to continue to give back. “Being heavily rooted in the community in Baton Rouge, we understand the responsibility of extending that community outreach to those around us," he said.
“You never know how long you're going to be gone from your home,” Cain says. “One thing you don't want to worry about is your basic needs.”
Local bakery, 225 Sweets, even stopped by to donate dozens of desserts, with the proceeds going straight to the cause.
“If everyone just puts in a little of an effort, it'll make a big difference,” says Tonya Smith, manager of 225 Sweets.
Organizers say they feel like it's their duty to help bring some comfort to what could be a stressful situation.
If you’d like to make a donation, visit Parker’s Pharmacy Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
The following is a list of acceptable donations:
- Water
- Batteries
- Nonperishable food
- First Aid Kits
- Toiletries
- Games/Books (Children Activities)
- Personal hygiene items
- Flashlights
- Feminine Products
- Sweatshirts, Socks, Underwear
- Diapers
- Cleaning Supplies
- Formula
- Monetary Donations
- Blankets (new)
- Gas Cards
