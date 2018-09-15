Parker’s Pharmacy hosts donation day for victims of Florence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Parker’s Pharmacy is hosting “Hurricane Florence Donation Day” on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The pharmacy said the local community is invited to take part by donating items for those effected during the aftermath of the storm. You can bring your donations at Parker’s Pharmacy located at 9600 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70815.
Parker’s Pharmacy has partnered with Camp Cedar Cliff in Asheville, North Carolina to help distribute donated items throughout the hardest hit areas. The following is a list of acceptable donations:
- Water
- Batteries
- Nonperishable food
- First Aid Kits
- Toiletries
- Games/Books (Children Activities)
- Personal hygiene items
- Flashlights
- Feminine Products
- Sweatshirts, Socks, Underwear
- Diapers
- Cleaning Supplies
- Formula
- Monetary Donations
- Blankets (new)
- Gas Cards
For more information on the event, contact: Kyle Palmer at 225-400-4697 or Jessica Cain at 225-939-0272
