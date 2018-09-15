Parents speak out after daycare worker arrested

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder Police arrested 23-year-old Kelsey Dease last month for alleged child abuse and neglect, and now, parents whose children attended Building Blocks Daycare in DeRidder, the daycare Dease worked at before being fired, are speaking out.
Kymberly says her child was in the video that lead to the arrest of Dease. She says when she received a phone call that her child was a possible victim of child abuse and neglect, she was heartbroken.
“I cried a lot...I don’t think any mother. any parent, would want to hear that their child was a victim of any child neglect or child abuse. It still doesn’t feel real.” says Kymberly.
She says when she approached workers at the daycare for answers as to why her child was covered in bruises, they came up with excuses.
“I had a lot of trouble," says Kymberly. "A lot of instances that they couldn’t account for. Couldn’t tell me what happened. There was one incident that no one could tell me what happened. I even had the owner of the daycare go into the room and try to show me why my child came home with over 30 bruises on her legs.”
The DeRidder Police Department is working with the Department of Children and Families Services, according to Police Chief Gott, throughout the investigation. DCFS says through footage in the daycare, they found Dease roughly handling a 2-year-old, allegedly yanking and pulling her, even hitting her for not wanting to take a nap.
While Police Chief Gott says they have received several complaints about the daycare, this is the only instance that has lead to criminal charges.
A former employee, who wished to remain anonymous, says otherwise.
“I don’t understand why the place is still up running because this isn’t the first incident.” she says.
Other parents agree, saying their children were neglected as well.
“In May of 2017, I put all of my faith in that daycare," says one mother, who wishes to remain anonymous. "Well, I had went to go pick up my daughter and when I walked in, the one that got arrested, she was sitting at a table playing with her phone. I could have taken any child out of that daycare because she never acknowledged me. I picked her up, for in the vehicle, and I had smelt her, so I stopped to change her. I was so mad, because when I pulled her diaper back I had to pry the poop off of it.”
Ericka Sonnier believes her child, wjp just just 5 months old at the time, wasn’t being fed at the daycare.
“I confronted them about it," says Sonnier. "I pulled him out and they questioned me about it and I told them I paid y’all to take care of my son. You neglected feeding him. I walk in here and he is screaming bloody murder and still nobody is attending to him. I walk into the baby room, two women are across the room just talking and they want to run over to him when I walk in. That’s not how you’re going to do it. Not with my son.”
7News reached out to Building Blocks Daycare, who said they have no comment.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.